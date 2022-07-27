Brittney Griner testifies interpreter translated only part of her answers at airport interrogation
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner told a Russian courtroom in an ongoing trial on drug charges that a language interpreter translated only a fraction of what was said during her interrogation at a Moscow airport. She testified the officials instructed her to sign documents without providing an explanation.