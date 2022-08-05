Brittney Griner sentenced in Russian drug case
Brittney Griner has been sentenced to 9 years in prison in connection to her Russian drug case.
Toronto's Josh Liendo swam to a 100-metre butterfly gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday. The 19-year-old's time of 51.24 seconds was good enough to edge silver medallist James Guy of England by 0.16 seconds. Australia's Matthew Temple took bronze. Fellow Canadian Finlay Knox was seventh. "That was super, super cool," Liendo said. "It's just been fun, it's been a great experience, and there's more to come, so I'm excited." L
CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w
When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Austrian central midfielder Alessandro Schopf to a contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025. The club said in a release that Shopf was signed using targeted allocation money and will take up an international roster spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate. Schopf spent last season with Arminia Bielefeld in Germany's Bundesliga, where he started 29 of his 33 appearances across all competitions. He spent six seasons fr
Rather than taking it easy in retirement, Stephanie Labbé decided to hit the road. After playing in her last game as a professional in April, the former Canadian women's team goalkeeper embarked on a cross-country tour over the last two months in which she held youth player clinics in more than 30 communities for boys and girls ages nine to 13. Labbé, a 35-year-old from Edmonton, hoped that the clinics inspired the next generation of young girls who'll one day play for Canada. Just as important,
Hockey Canada has hired former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell to lead a review into the organization's governance structure amid growing calls for its leadership to step down over its handling of alleged sexual assault cases. The sport's national governing body is facing intense public and political scrutiny over its culture problems and how it settled a $3.5 million lawsuit for a 2018 alleged group sexual assault case involving Canadian Hockey League players including some members of Can
CALGARY — Canada's team began preparations Tuesday for the 2.0 edition of the 2022 world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton. The host country starts the Aug. 9-20 championship on Aug. 10 against Latvia at Rogers Place. The 10-country tournament will be minus Russia barred from participating by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of that country's invasion of Ukraine. The initial 2022 championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., was called off Dec. 29 after just four days b
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling on the 15-day injured list with a right hip strain. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Stripling last pitched in Toronto's 5-3 win over Detroit on Saturday. He pitched four scoreless innings before being removed after loading the bases with none out, then giving up a sacrifice fly to Kody Clemens. He did not factor in the decision. A spot starter earlier in the season, Stripling had been a regular in the rotation sin
CALGARY — Rugby's world governing body has given the University of Calgary half a million dollars to study concussion and injury prevention among young women in the game. Former university rugby player and doctoral candidate Isla Shill is a co-leader of the international study drawing data from high school and club players aged 13 to 18 in Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Vancouver. "I wear three hats when we're addressing this injury and concussion prevention problem," Shill told The Canadian
Max Pacioretty had a few things to say about the culture of accountability — or lack thereof — in Vegas.
TORONTO — Damian Warner would have loved to have been at Hayward Field to watch his friends complete Day 2 of the decathlon at the world championships. But while they were running the 1,500 metres, the decathlon's final event, he was in an MRI machine for the second time that day. They'd mistakenly done an MRI of his hip earlier. Warner's quest for a first world decathlon title ended with a hamstring injury in the 400 metres in Eugene, Ore. Canada's Olympic champion was a puddle of tears in coac
EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired two-time all-star Whit Merrifield and solidified their bullpen by adding right-handed relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop before Tuesday's Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Jays acquired Merrifield just before the 6 p.m. ET deadline from Kansas City for pitcher Max Castillo and prospect Samad Taylor. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals who couldn't accompany the team for a four-game series in Toronto last month because he was not vaccinated against CO
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will play a pair of pre-season games in Edmonton and Montreal. The team announced Wednesday it will host the Utah Jazz on Oct. 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, and then the Boston Celtics, Oct. 14 at Montreal's Bell Centre as part of the eighth NBA Canada Series. It's the first time since 2019 the Raptors will play Canadian games outside Toronto. The Raptors will return to the University of Victoria for training camp, Sept. 26 to Oct. 1. This is the second time the Ra
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada opened rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday with a gold medal in the team event. Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian combined for a score of 272.95 points to finish ahead of Australia (268.65) and England (267.05). "The feeling I think (will be) hard to describe for the next few days until I get home and it actually kicks in that I'm a Commonwealth champion," Kallemaa said. "So I think the feeling is going
The Blue Jays added to their roster with three deals at the trade deadline. Here's how we rate them.
Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett has lofty expectations. "Without being so bold as to promise it, as a team sport going into the next Summer Olympics and definitely into 2028, Canada Basketball could be in a position to be bringing home four amazing stories with four amazing medals," Bartlett told CBC Sports. That would include podium appearances by men's and women's teams in traditional five-on-five basketball, plus two more in 3x3. Only the women's five-on-five team qualifi
Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa