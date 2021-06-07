Brits scramble to leave Portugal ahead of amber list move
Thousands of holidaymakers are scrambling to leave Portugal ahead of the UK Government’s new Covid quarantine rules coming into effect at 4am on Tuesday. It was announced last week that Portugal would move from the green travel list to the amber list, which requires travellers to quarantine at home for 10 days on their return to Britain. Thirty-nine flights are scheduled from the Algarve’s Faro Airport on Monday, nearly double the usual total.