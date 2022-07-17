Brits flock to Bournemouth beach as temperatures soar

STORY: Britain’s weather forecasters issued its first ever ‘extreme heat’ warning on Friday (July 15), saying that parts of England on Monday and Tuesday could see temperatures reach 104F (40C), topping the previous record of 102F (38.7C) in 2019.

Sun lovers packed the beach, playing in the water and taking in the sun’s rays ahead of Monday's predicted record high temperature.

The Met Office website said that a Level 4 red alert is defined as a national emergency and is used when a heatwave "is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system. At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups."