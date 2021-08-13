Britney Spears' dad to step down as conservator

Britney Spears' father has agreed to step down as conservator of her $60 million estate, in what the pop star's lawyer called a major victory on Thursday.

Spears's father has controlled much of his daughter's affairs for over a decade, since she suffered a public mental health breakdown in 2008.

According to court documents filed on Thursday, Spears' father said he would work with his daughter and her attorney to prepare for a quote "orderly transition to a new conservator," adding quote: "Even as Mr Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."

There was no indication as to when he would be stepping down.

The documents further maintain that he has not coerced her to do anything and always had her best interests at heart, and said he felt there were no grounds for immediately removing or suspending him.

Spears has sought to terminate her father's conservatorship for months, calling it humiliating and abusive in an emotional testimony in court.

She has not performed since 2018 and has said she will not return to the stage while her father retains control over her career.

"The 39 year old Spears remains under the care of manager Jodi Montgomery, who oversees her medical and personal affairs."

The nature of the singer's mental health issues have never been publicly revealed.