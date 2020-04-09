British royals surprise schoolchildren with video call





British royals Prince William and Kate surprised one group of lucky schoolchildren on Wednesday (April 8) over video call.

Many kids at Casterton Primary Academy in northern England have parents who are hospital workers, or in services.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was a video to keep spirits upbeat and talk to the youngsters, who were sporting bunny ears for the Easter holidays, about the brave work their parents were doing.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED SCHOOL CHILD, SAYING:

"Yeah, this is a picture of my mum and she works for the NHS as an admin for the health centres and I'm really proud of her."

The school has remained open during the holidays so teachers can take care of these children during this difficult time.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITAIN'S DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE, KATE, SAYING: (SOUNDBITE BEGINS ON SHOT 1)

"But well done honestly to you and everyone who's in at this time, it must be such a relief for the parents who are key workers to know that their children are as you are saying sort of, the normality is there for them and they've got the structure and they've got to safe place for them to be so really, really well done to all of you.

And they made sure to thank health workers for their service and emphasized that the children they have much to be proud of.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITAIN'S DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE, KATE, SAYING:

"I agree you should be very proud of her, they're doing an amazing job, all the NHS workers. So well done you."