British pub named after slave trader renamed to 'Ye Olde Pubby McDrunkface'

IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, July 1: Germany takes over the rotating EU presidency today at a time when uncertainty and crisis plagues the bloc. We take a look at reactions in the Chinese press after Beijing passed its controversial national security law in Hong Kong. Also, 'Da Vinci Code' author Dan Brown faces a sordid lawsuit from his ex-wife and a British pub named for a slave trader renames it (temporarily) to 'Ye Olde Pubby McDrunkface'!

