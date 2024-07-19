British Open Round 2 recap - Shane Lowry leads the pack

Yahoo Sports senior writer Jay Busbee has the latest on the 2024 British Open after Round 2 where Shane Lowry leads the pack and Tiger Woods is out of the tournament.

Video Transcript

If you were making a list of the best golfers to have a beer with Shane Lowry would be the runaway number one choice and a couple of days from now, you might be able to have that beer with him out of the Claret.

Jug Lowry won the open championship back in 2019.

And right now he leads the 2024 open championship by two strokes.

Having finished up an exceptional round on Friday where he finished minus seven on the, on the tournament.

He's two strokes ahead of the field.

It's a little bit tougher on Friday than it was on Thursday, but he's still been able to handle the winds and the rain at Royal Truman that almost no one else has.

Winds have been gusting up to 30 miles an hour.

Rains been blowing sideways in short.

It's been the basic open championship links weather, but Lowry is made for this kind of stuff.

Now, he says he's not sure if he's a front runner.

He's not sure if he's much of a runner at all, but he's in position right now.

Not too far behind him.

Five strokes back, Scotty Scheffler works Scheffer's putter has been a bit bulky, but that doesn't mean that he can't, he can't get hot and he can't make a run at Lowry and at that number one spot as well, much further down the leaderboard, much, much, much further down is Tiger Woods finished the day at plus 14.

Absolutely out of the tournament.

This is gonna be the last appearance for him, probably for all of 2024.

Tough way to see him go even though he did get a standing ovation from the gallery at 18 as he walked up it, but woods is not the story anymore, Shane.

Lowry is Royal Troon is, it's gonna be a great weekend coming up.

Weather is supposed to be a little bit better.

We would love to see more win, but I don't know if we're gonna have that either way.

Lowry is the man in charge right now.

We'll see if he could take it all the way through to the end.