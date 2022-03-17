British-Iranian Nationals Land in the UK After Being Detained for Years in Iran

Two British-Iranian Nationals landed in the UK in the early hours of Thursday, March 17, for the first time since they were detained in Iran.

This footage uploaded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office’s Twitter account shows Anoosheh Ashoori and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe stepping off a plane at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

According to local reports 44-year old Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran in 2016. Until her release on March 16, 2022 she was detained in Iran and accused of plotting to overthrow the country’s government, which she denied.

67-year old Ashoori was arrested by Iranian authorities in August of 2017, when he was visiting his mother. In 2019 he was sentenced to 12 years in prison, 10 of which were for allegedly spying and two years for “acquiring illegitimate wealth”. Ashoori denied both charges and was also released on March 16.

According to local media reports their release came after months of negotiations between the British and Iranian governments. Credit: Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office via Storyful

