The flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.

This footage shows the Union Jack atop Buckingham Palace lowered to half staff as crowds of mourners gathered outside.

The queen was 96 years old and had served as the United Kingdom’s head of state since 1952. Credit: @ItsAri_03 via Storyful

