British Columbia City Transformed Into Winter Wonderland Amid Heavy Snowfall

Campbell River, British Columbia, was transformed into a winter wonderland following heavy snowfall in the region on Saturday, February 25.

Footage posted to Twitter by Julie Collis snows a snow-covered trees and buildings.

City authorities warned residents of a snowfall warning and said city crews would be working to keep the community clear and safe on February 25.

According to local news reports, Environment Canada forecast up to 20 centimeters (approximately 8 inches) of snow in the region. Credit: Julie Collis via Storyful

