British Airways CEO Alex Cruz steps down

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz is stepping down as the coronavirus pandemic decimates the travel sector. Sean Doyle, currently the chief executive of Aer Lingus, is to replace him. IAG, which owns both airlines, says the change takes place with immediate effect. BA is in the process of cutting 13,000 jobs, or about a third of its workforce, in response to the health crisis. Plus, as Uganda looks towards reopening schools after months of closure, some private school teachers are being forced to change their careers in order to make a living.