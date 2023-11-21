Britain's royals greet South Korean President Yoon

STORY: Yoon who arrived in London on Monday (November 20) received a guard of honor and took part in a procession towards Buckingham Palace.

Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales had earlier welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the UK on Tuesday (November 21) marking the first state visit hosted by Britain since Charles' coronation.

Yoon, a conservative who has cited a "polycrisis" of global challenges as a reason for seeking closer ties with like-minded partners, will address lawmakers from both houses of parliament on Tuesday, before talks with Sunak the next day and the signing of the new accord.