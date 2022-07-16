Britain's PM hopefuls clash in leadership debate

STORY: Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who triggered the leadership contest by announcing he was stepping down after a series of scandals, remained a hot topic of discussion during the debate.

Foreign minister Liz Truss, who backed Johnson until the end, defended her "loyalty" to the PM, while former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who was one of the first to resign from Johnson's government, apologised once again for breaking COVID-19 regulations and said he could no longer give Johnson "the benefit of the doubt."

Junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt defended Johnson's record on Brexit, while Tom Tugendhat, chair of parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, drew applause for saying Johnson was not honest.