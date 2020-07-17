Britain eyes normal life by Christmas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new plans on Friday (July 17) to lift lockdown restrictions.

He said larger gatherings will be tested for safety, and social distancing rules might be dropped before the end of the year.

Companies were also given more discretion to decide whether employees should go back into workplaces if safe to do so.

"It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be able to review the outstanding restrictions and allow a more significant return to normality from November at the earliest, possibly in time for Christmas.''

Johnson did stress the plan depended on whether Britain was successful in keeping infection rates down and stopping a second wave.

The UK has been the worst-hit country in Europe, with more than 45,000 confirmed deaths.

Some have argued the government was too slow to impose a lockdown and failed to ramp up testing.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer said Johnson's new plan must be endorsed by experts to win public trust.

"We're going to have to look at the details of the plan but in the end it's clear guidance, a credible plan and national leadership that will give confidence."

Friday's announcement also saw a financial boost for the state-funded health system of just over $3.7 billion.

The government also said it will raise testing capacity.