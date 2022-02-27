Brisbane Residents Wade Through Knee-Deep Floodwater

Floodwater inundated the streets of Brisbane, Queensland, on Sunday, February 27, as deadly flooding swept across the state’s southeast.

At least six people were killed in Queensland as of Sunday night, 9 News reported.

The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology said up to 350 mm of rain fell in the 24 hours leading up to 9 am local time on Sunday, leading to flash flooding in the region. The bureau said a second “major flood peak” was expected to hit at around 8 am on Monday.

This footage, filmed by Twitter user @wincheswift, shows the scene on Collingwood Street in the Brisbane suburb of Albion. Credit: @wincheswift via Storyful