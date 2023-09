The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur wanted to blame crowd noise for a failed fourth-and-1 sneak by Jordan Love that opened the door for Atlanta's go-ahead touchdown drive. It turns out LaFleur was just being kind, trying to take his young quarterback off the hook following Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons. Love was more blunt, saying he deserved blame for the the failed sneak because he didn't correctly call the play with the Packers leading 24-22 in the fourth quarter. Love tried to c