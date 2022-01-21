'I Will Bring Every Single Gun': Virginia Parent Threatens School Board Over Mask Mandate

A parent in Virginia’s Page County told a school board on Thursday, January 20, that she would “bring every single gun, loaded and ready” if the board did not abandon their mask mandate for students.

“No mask mandates. My children will not come to school Monday with a mask on. I will bring every single gun, loaded and ready,” the woman said as she ended her speech to the Page County Public Schools board, after being told she had exceeded her allotted time. “I’ll see y’all on Monday,” she said as she walked toward the exit.

The woman identified herself at the start of her speech as Amelia King of Luray, Virginia, and told the board she was “not always able to say” what she wanted “in the appropriate way.” She also complained how she was almost arrested the last time she spoke at a board meeting after exceeding her allotted time.

King told the board she was “fighting for transparency” and said they should respect “the wishes of parents.”

Page County Public Schools (PCPS) issued a statement on Friday morning saying that during Thursday’s meeting "there were comments made that referenced weapons and were perceived by many to be threatening in nature.

“Page County Public Schools does not take these kinds of statements lightly,” the board wrote. “Not only do comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how we as a community should interact with each other. Violence and threats are never acceptable or appropriate.”

The school board said the Luray Police Department was investigating the incident, and said both Luray police and the Page County Sheriff’s Office were providing increased police presence at schools across the county on Friday. Credit: Page County Public Schools via Storyful