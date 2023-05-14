Brighter Mother's Day on tap
Since the 1980s, the economy has changed in ways that are simply difficult to describe. The real impact of inflation and wage stagnation isn’t apparent unless you dig deeper into the numbers. That’s precisely what a recent college grad did when her mother commented on the idea that young workers “expect too much.”
Police arrest David Amado Gonzales on aggravated assault charge after Texas schoolgirl passed note with her home address to bus driver
A rowdy opening weekend at Toronto amusement park Canada’s Wonderland and a string of high-profile teen swarming attacks are raising concerns about today's youth. CBC’s Ellen Mauro investigates a perceived increase in teen violence and what might be behind it.
Bethany Mefford was inside her apartment in the Houston suburb of Humble when she was struck by gunfire
The girlfriend of a murdered British teenager has been found dead in northern Thailand, three miles from where his body was discovered last week.
The project is already receiving interest from Americans who believe Russia will be the "only Christian country" left, a lawyer told state media.
Seven-year-old Nikki Allan’s family never gave up their fight to see justice done.
According to the Michigan State Police, state troopers found the suspect at a gas station near the house with noticeable injuries from the slingshot.
A jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of killing two of her children in what prosecutors argued was a doomsday plot. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 deaths of her children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, whose remains were found on an Idaho property belonging to Chad Daybell following a monthslong search.
Steve Bannon, a former White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, said the "swatting" calls are an attempt to silence him.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan says a 41-year-old man on the country's 10 Most Wanted list has been extradited from Canada to the United States to face drug-trafficking charges in Detroit. Katay-Khaophone Sychanta, who has Canadian and Laos citizenship, was arrested in the Montreal area following an assault on a police officer and a short pursuit in 2017. Since that 2017 arrest, Sychantha has remained in Canadian custody while he contested his extradition to the
“We rode home from court elated and the first shots were fired before we even got out of the car,” his mother wrote on Facebook.
GoFundMeThe family of Christina Yuna Lee, the 35-year-old woman cops say was stabbed more than 40 times by a homeless man and left for dead in her Manhattan apartment in 2022, has sued the New York Police Department for their response to the grisly murder. The lawsuit, filed Friday, accuses two NYPD officers of standing idle outside Lee’s apartment while she screamed and was repeatedly stabbed behind a locked door—an inaction they allege is why Lee ultimately lost her life. “Despite having reaso
Arrest report includes what he told officers in Spanish when they arrived on scene
More details are emerging about the suspect in the Thursday killing of a police officer in the eastern Ontario community of Bourget. One Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was shot dead and two others were injured in what OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique is calling an "ambush." Police identified the officer who was killed as Sgt. Eric Mueller. One of the injured officers, who is 35, was treated and released from hospital Thursday. The other, who is in his early 40s, remains in hospital in s
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.
Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Surinderjit (Jack) Singh in Maple Ridge, B.C., earlier this year. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement that Surinderjit Singh, 55, was found dead in a parking lot in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. PT on March 4. The area is a residential neighbourhood close to Maple Ridge Secondary School. IHIT took over the investigation at the time, deeming Singh's
A 15-year-old boy in Prince Albert, Sask., has been found guilty of second-degree murder after killing a man while trying to steal a bike. Barry Pruden, 47, was stabbed multiple times in a confrontation with a group of teens on May 28. Pruden's daughter had been with him, but had run for help after the teens confronted the pair while they were riding their bikes along River Street. Pruden had just left Georgie's Beer and Wine Store around 10 p.m. CST, according to a written decision from Judge F
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing on Friday in downtown Toronto. In a news release Saturday, police say 40-year-old Richard Sasaki of Toronto was critically injured after an altercation with another man near Victoria Street and Dundas Street East just before 2 p.m. He was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries, police say. Police are still looking for the male suspect. They say he was in the area for some time prior to the stabbing and may have intera
New York prosecutors will charge a US marine over the death of a homeless man who died after being held in a chokehold by a fellow passenger on a city train.