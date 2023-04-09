Bright and milder Easter Sunday
Bright and milder Easter Sunday
Jon Super/Pool via REUTERSRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Harry was reportedly “infuriated” when his father King Charles III told him he couldn’t pay for Meghan Markle in the future. A new book, Our King, by respected royal chronicler Robert Jobson, reveals that after Harry told Charles and Prince William he was going to marry Meghan, William asked, “Are you sure Harold?” Then, according to
The former US president is known to be friends with UFC president White
The Oscar-winning actress shared a provocative pose to Instagram Saturday
Former president says he watched Afghanistan ‘disaster unfold just like everyone else’
Singer Shakira wore a red corset see-through dress when she appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in May 2022.
The best of both worlds.
The United States is facing possibly its worst intelligence leak since Edward Snowden flew to Moscow after a new batch of classified documents appeared on social media.
‘I do what I wanna do,’ actor declared
Oprah reveals the surprising first menopause symptom she experienced that her doctors missed in a new series, “The Life You Want.” She “never had a hot flash.”
Kylie Jenner has yet to address the wild, DeuxMoi-sparked rumor that she and Timothée Chalamet could be dating, but she has been active on social media—and setting thirst traps.
Drive two hours north of Ottawa, put on a hard hat and bright orange vest, descend into a pit — and you find yourself on the frontline in the fight to be part of the new, green economy. A mining project might not be what comes to mind when you think of the transition to a lower emissions economy. But embedded in electric vehicles, solar panels and hydrogen fuel storage are metals and minerals that come from mines like the one in Lac-des-Îles, Que. The graphite mine, owned by the company Northern
Becker has revealed what life for him was like behind bars after he was jailed for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans
Earlier this month, Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 37, happily announced that she had welcomed her daughter, Matilda, with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, 40. And now, the actress has shared a photo of her sister, Briana Cuoco, spending some quality time with her baby niece—and we swear, it’s like looking at the Big Bang Theory star’s twin. In a photo shared on Kaley’s Instagram Story, her younger sister Briana is sitting on a couch and holding baby Matilda in her arms. Kaley Cuoco/InstagramLoo
Bertinelli announced that the 14th and final season premiere of Valerie's Home Cooking will premiere this week in an Instagram post on Saturday
Zendaya and Tom Holland have been doing quite a bit of travel and were most recently seen visiting King Henry VIII's Hampton Court Palace in London.
The author says the procedure cost him $200, but the experience left him guessing whether he should've been there in the first place.
"My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. Im just so happy for her!" the winner's daughter said.
Sam Hughes might regret sharing her boyfriend's $1,000 bet on her after her UFC 287 win.
Maria das Graças Mota Bernardo had to fight off vultures which landed on the vessel
Pardoning former President Donald Trump would not, in any way, begin the process of healing. It's still the right thing for President Joe Biden to do.