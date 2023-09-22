Bright: Lionesses pay deal ‘bigger than just the bonus’
England captain Millie Bright has confirmed that the Lionesses have reached an agreement with the Football Association in a long-running dispute over player bonuses – but insisted the deal was “bigger than just the bonus”. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday alongside manager Sarina Wiegman, she said: “It’s about being world leaders on and off the pitch … the women’s game is evolving very quickly and conversations like this need to happen.”.