Bright, breezy and warm Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr
Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.
CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi
Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his
LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Rams took a huge early lead. For the second time in those three weeks, they subsequently gave it all away. The Rams (14-5) got away with it in the divisional playoff round in Tampa Bay, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp impressively setting up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired on their 30-27 victory. “What an interesting game,” coach Sean McVay said. “What an amazing sign of resilience. A lot of things didn't go
Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.
Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec
Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,
The old saying goes, "never two without three," and you have to believe Maxim Tissot is familiar with it by now. The Gatineau, Que., native will return to continue his pro career with Atletico Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), the team announced on Wednesday. Tissot, 30, played for the now-defunct Ottawa Fury FC of the United Soccer League in 2016 and 2020 before the club folded. "Yes, it's my third tour," he joked. "I'm very happy. There's a beautiful project shaping up with Atletico
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points and the Miami Heat withstood another furious comeback from the Los Angeles Clippers during a 121-114 victory Friday night. Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who have won 10 of 12. Gabe Vincent finished with 23 points. The Eastern Conference-leading Heat snapped a six-game losing streak against the Clippers. Miami's last win over Los Angeles was on Dec. 8, 2018. Down 23 late in the third period, the Clippers closed to 117-113 on Ami
EDMONTON — Evander Kane knows signing with the Edmonton Oilers won't be a move universally loved by the team’s fans. Edmonton will be his fifth NHL city, and the Oilers the fourth franchise, for which the 30-year-old has played. There will be questions about his past — from suspensions due to violations of COVID protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. His contract was voided by the San Jose Sharks. The biggest headlines of his career, though, came from allegations of abuse
WASHINGTON (AP) — James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad's old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose's best penalty killer when Washington came up empty on four power plays. Noah Gregor scored his second goal of the season and Nicolas Meloche had the first of his NHL career to help get the Sharks’ four-game East Coast trip off
The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman well before hiring away Eric Chávez as the team's hitting coach and that both sides had an understanding that Chávez may end up in Queens. The 44-year-old Chávez was hired by the Yankees in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson — and projected to take on a role beyond his title. A few weeks later, the Mets hired the 17-year big leaguer to be their primary hittin
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa
Memories of San Pedro Sula are hard to shake. For members of the Canadian men's team who were there Oct. 16, 2012, for a decisive World Cup qualifying game against Honduras, the 8-1 loss at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano is like an ugly, hard-to-remove tattoo. The lopsided defeat was doubly painful because the Canadians came into the game knowing they only needed a draw to make the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the first time since the leadup to France '98. "That was probably our bi
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored the only goal of the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Friday night. Filip Zadina and Givani Smith scored in regulation for Detroit, and Calvin Pickard — making his second start of the season — stopped 36 shots through overtime and all three Pittsburgh skaters in the tiebreaker. Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Penguins, who lost for the second time in two days following a six-game win streak. Pittsburgh is 17-2-2 in i
The on-again, off-again ban on high-end but toxic waxes that help cross country skis glide smoothly over the snow is on in some places — but not the World Cup circuit or 2022 Beijing Olympics. “It was supposed to be in effect this season,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard cross county director Chris Grover. “But unfortunately, the technology that would give us on-the-spot testing at the beginning of races to make sure that people didn’t have fluorocarbons on their skis, the testing just hasn’t worked s