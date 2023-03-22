Bridge in San Francisco Damaged After Being Struck by Loose Industrial Barges
A bridge in San Francisco was damaged after industrial barges broke loose in a storm and smashed into the structure on Tuesday, March 21.
Footage released by San Francisco Fire Media Department shows the damaged 3rd Street Bridge. The department asked residents to avoid the area and said the bridge was closed.
The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning as the storm brought strong winds to the Bay Area. Credit: SFFD PIO via Storyful