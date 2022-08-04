Bridge Near Elementary School Washed Out in Deadly Kentucky Floods

As many as 37 people were reported killed in floods that devastated parts of eastern Kentucky as recovery efforts continued on Wednesday, August 2.

Footage by volunteer group Marco Patriots shows severe flood damage in Ary, including a bridge that had been partially washed out near an elementary school.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said on Wednesday President Joe Biden had approved federal individual assistance for Floyd and Pike counties. It came after Biden declared on July 29 a major disaster had occurred in Kentucky, releasing federal funds to support relief efforts. Credit: Marco Patriots via Storyful