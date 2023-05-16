Bridge in Myanmar Village Destroyed by Cyclone Mocha

Several villages in Rakhine state were destroyed when Cyclone Mocha made landfall on May 14, Myanmar Now reported.

The death toll from Mocha had risen to 29 by May 16, the Irrawaddy reported. However, hundreds of people were feared dead in camps for internally displaced persons in the state, Myanmar Now said.

This footage was published by Partners Relief & Development, and was described as showing a bridge damaged by the storm. It was captioned, “The bridge at Thay Chaung village was so damaged that people cannot travel to the other side.” Credit: Partners Relief & Development via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]