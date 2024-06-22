Brice Turang's diving play
Brice Turang makes a sweet diving stop and completes the out with a strong throw to first base
Snoop Dogg should call more baseball games.
At U.S. Olympic swimming trials on Friday, Dressel qualified in the 50-meter freestyle, and will get a chance to defend at least one of his individual gold medals in Paris.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Just split it with 20 friends and it's $1,000 each!
The Buffs have seven games against teams that made bowl games in 2023 along with visits to Nebraska and Colorado State.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
“There's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there.”
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open
Carlos Alcaraz has won his third Grand Slam trophy.
Bobrovsky stopped all 32 shots he faced during Florida's 3-0 victory.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
How do we feel about all 30 MLB teams now, compared to what we expected at the start of the season?
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
The video ends with the fake Plum stabbing Waller in the back.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
Shohei Ohtani has progressed in his throwing program as he recovers from elbow surgery. He's expected to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers next season.