Brian Daboll reacts to Thanksgiving loss to Cowboys
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll addresses the media after a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season.
Drew Lock stood little chance against an aggressive Cowboys defense in his first start for the Giants.
The Giants are coming off a 30-7 loss to the Bucs in DeVito's first start since replacing Daniel Jones.
DeVito was sacked four times during the Giants' Week 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 2025 draft is loaded at a position the Cowboys need. The Packers lucked out when their former QB decided to leave. The Saints might be bad at the right time to land a generational talent with a connection to the area.
Jones was benched this week in favor of backup quarterback Tommy DeVito.
Jones went 22-of-37 in passing attempts and threw two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Panthers in Germany.
Philadelphia moved into first place in the NFC East with a huge showdown with Washington looming.
The Week 9 blows were the two latest of a dysfunctional season in the last year of head coach Mike McCarthy’s contract.
The Dolphins once again struggled in cold weather.
McCarthy is in the final year of a contract he signed in 2020 and has led the Cowboys to two division titles and three straight playoff appearances.
In the spirit of the holiday, Andy Behrens digs deep to find Thanksgiving side dish comps for six NFL players.
Alabama A&M retracted a statement regarding football player Medrick Burnett Jr.'s death after discovering he is still alive.
The Broncos had already forfeited two matches against the Spartans based on moral grounds. Now Boise State has done so a third time with a lot more at stake.
Fractured ankle? Shoot it up and tape it up. Fred Warner is playing.
Real Madrid lost to Liverpool on Wednesday, their third defeat in five Champions League games. But they're still in position to qualify for the knockout rounds because of a format their president despises.
The Patriots didn't buy into late-stage draft nitpicking last spring. There's a tone change inside the Browns organization regarding their starting QB situation. And Broncos coach Sean Payton knew exactly what he was doing.
It's a special week of football so it deserves a special edition of the pod. Sal Vetri joins Matt Harmon to breakdown every fantasy angle from the four games taking place on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The two look at the biggest fantasy questions for each game and which players could have major matchups that can be exploited.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski offers his favorite Week 13 sleepers to give your lineup a boost!
Dominate with your Week 13 fantasy football lineups with these exploitable matchups from analyst Sal Vetri.
In an era where universities are now asking donors for money to pay players, a group at Mississippi State is asking for something in return: change the logo.