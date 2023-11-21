Brian Crowley offers some advice for Americans this Thanksgiving

CBC

With wind chill making it feel like –16 at 6 a.m., this morning has the feel of winter in the air. More signs of the next season are expected to start falling from the skies and cover the ground soon.Environment Canada has winter weather travel advisories for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for almost all of eastern Ontario, with the exception of communities close to Lake Ontario. Gatineau also has one.Environment Canada has winter weather travel advisories, in grey, for almost all o