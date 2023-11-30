Brian Coons promoted to Cheektowaga Police Chief
Brian Coons has been promoted to Cheektowaga Police Department's Police Chief. He has been with the department for 25 years.
Brian Coons has been promoted to Cheektowaga Police Department's Police Chief. He has been with the department for 25 years.
Archaeologists unearthed between 100 and 150 ancient artifacts.
Toronto police released clear photos of two suspects wanted in connection with an east end home invasion and car theft.On Monday, officers received a call for a break and enter at a home in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area, shortly before 6:45 a.m.Police say a man and a woman were able to gain entry to the home, with one of the suspects going into the house and stealing a "number of personal items" along with car keys, according to a news release issued Wednesday.The two then left the home
A newly unsealed U.S. criminal indictment has unleashed an unprecedented flood of details about an alleged plot connected to the Indian government to carry out multiple assassinations in North America.Perhaps the most surprising allegation in the murder-for-hire indictment filed in New York State against Indian national Nikhil Gupta is a claim that there were plans to carry out three such killings on Canadian soil.The indictment, made public Wednesday, accuses Gupta of attempting this year to ar
Wameed Ateyah, a former doctor who practiced in a village north of Toronto, has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting patients between 2008 and 2017, York Regional Police say. Ateyah, who is 52-years-old and practiced in Schomberg,Ont., was sentenced to nine years, less five days, of pre-trial custody on Nov. 23. In September, he was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault and a count of sexual exploitation. The investigation into Ateyah
A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, died after he was dragged by an SUV and fell into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.The passenger in the vehicle, Amir Abdulrahman, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2021 and was sentenced to five years in prison.Abdulrahman was granted day parole in May and, in a decision last week, a Parole Board of Canada panel decided he
Despite helping family members look for the missing woman, the ex-boyfriend eventually admitted killing her, cops say.
Rostyslav Lavrov was taken to Crimea but escaped, then sent a mocking photo to a Russian police officer from Kyiv, The Washington Post reported.
Nikki Houston waives her right to anonymity to speak as her dad is jailed for raping her as a child.
A Winnipeg police officer fatally shot a man when he was pinned by a car during a traffic stop, police say.An officer pulled a vehicle over around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, near Pembina Highway and Dalhousie Drive, the Winnipeg Police Service said in its notification to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which was also sent to news media.When the officer was outside the cruiser, the other vehicle attempted to leave and pinned the officer, the notification says.The officer fired his gun, s
Two other teenagers were found guilty of conspiracy to murder after Kelvin Ward, 50, was left to die in the street.
Kendrick McDonald loved going on drives with father — the man now charged in connection with the boy's death
NEW YORK (AP) — For a year, New York's Adult Survivors Act suspended the usual legal deadlines to give sexual assault victims one last chance to file lawsuits over misconduct that occurred years or decades ago. By the time the law expired last week, more than 3,700 legal claims had been filed, with many of the last few coming against big-name celebrities and a handful of politicians. The list of the accused contained many familiar names from past #MeToo scandals and a few new ones. A huge number
Montreal police say a youth accused of shooting and killing two other teens was also involved in the shooting deaths of two women in Pointe-Saint-Charles. In March, the youth was arrested in Toronto in connection with a double homicide in Montreal West that occurred on July 28, 2022. The two teenage victims were shot while inside a vehicle near the corner of Ronald and Avon streets.The man, who is now 18 but whose name can't be reported because he was a minor at the time of the incident, was cha
The former officer raped the teen after responding to a noise complaint, prosecutors say.
A snapshot from a video that captured officers pushing a passenger from a Delta Airlines flight in June. (Submitted by Jackie Bruce)An RCMP officer has been charged with assault following an investigation into an incident at Stephenville Dymond International Airport in June.Newfoundland and Labrador's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT-NL) received notification of "an alleged offence from the RCMP" and launched an investigation after a video surfaced at the time showing police officers pushing
As video of the altercation clearly shows, the white boy was the aggressor. | Opinion
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki were among the prominent critics.
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a rifle used in the March shooting deaths of two Edmonton police constables has been charged with manslaughter.Dennis Okeymow is charged with three counts of manslaughter and three counts of negligence causing death in the deaths of Edmonton Police Service constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, and 16-year-old Roman Shewchuk. Ryan and Jordan were gunned down March 16 while responding to a family dispute at an apartment complex in the city's northwest.Sh
Georgia prosecutors in former President Donald Trump’s election interference racketeering case reportedly say they will not consider plea deals for codefendants Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani — or Trump himself. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has decided to proceed to try Trump and his two top lieutenants as the alleged ringleaders of his plot to steal the 2020 election in the Peach ...
OTTAWA — Planning a protest, even one as massive and long-lasting as the "Freedom Convoy," is not an illegal act, the lawyer for one of the demonstration's organizers told an Ottawa courtroom on Wednesday. The early 2022 demonstrations gridlocked streets in the capital's downtown in protest against COVID-19 public-health restrictions, led to declarations of emergency and provoked a massive police response. Before they were removed by police, protesters vowed they wouldn't leave the decampment in