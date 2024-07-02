Brian Baldinger goes 1-on-1 with Brian Burns
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger goes 1-on-1 with New York Giants Brian Burns.
For the U.S. men's national team, Monday's decisive Copa América match against Uruguay is the most important game in its history under head coach Gregg Berhalter. For Uruguay, it's a Monday.
Craig Monroe has been absent from the broadcast booth for about a month.
Portugal advances to face France in Friday's quarterfinal.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz go through all the series from the weekend, they discuss how Paul Skenes might be able to help with the Pirates’ offensive struggles, plus they give player of the week honors to Spencer Bivens and talk the new rules for the Home Run Derby.
The 34-year-old has averaged 19.6 points (on 45/41/86 shooting splits), 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 11 seasons with the Warriors, making five All-Star appearances and winning four championships.
Showdown between U.S. and Jamaica awaits in Paris.
Morgan Scalley is set to take over as Utah football coach when Kyle Whittingham retires. Scalley played for the Utes and has been on the coaching staff for 17 years.
The 26-year-old 7-footer is coming off a breakout 2023-24 campaign that saw him average 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in a career-high 25.3 minutes per game.
In today's edition: The rarest of golf feats, USMNT in primetime, the 94th Greasy Pole Contest, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The U.S. Olympic Women’s Gymnastics Team has long been the hardest team in the world to make.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
The race felt like it would never end.
McLaughlin-Levrone's jaw-dropping times are faster than all but a handful of the nation’s top runners in the open 400. That’s the race without 10 hurdles.
MLB is changing the rules for the Home Run Derby to slow down the pace and make it less exhausting for the sluggers participating.
Stewart's on a faster career scoring pace than the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
Richardson finished fourth in the women's 200-meter final at the U.S. Olympic track & field trials on Saturday evening, one spot shy of what she needed to punch her ticket to Paris in the event.