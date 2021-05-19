Brewers vs. Royals Highlights

It's the seventh time that the Lightning have won the first two games of a series, and the third time doing so on the road — they've never lost one of those matchups.
Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven masterful innings, light-hitting Danny Jansen played a key offensive role and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-0 on Tuesday night.
As rumours of major change swirl around the Canucks, Daniel and Henrik Sedin are reportedly inching closer to joining Vancouver's front office.
Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots as the Penguins evened their first-round series with the Islanders on Tuesday.
Charlotte barely put up a fight on Tuesday night in the first play-in game of the postseason.
The fifth no-hitter of the season goes to Spencer Turnbull
Kyle Lowry said family comfort, money, term, and the potential to win another championship will all weigh heavily on his free agency decision this summer.
The Tokyo Medical Practitioners' Association wrote to organizers and Japan's Prime Minister warning that the Olympics could cause the medical system to collapse.
Trout suffered the injury while running the base paths Monday night.
The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Tony La Russa's apology may not have been enough.
There were 13 different categories from MVP, DPOY, COY and ROY, among others.
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry discusses the ups and downs of this past season, his relationship with Masai Ujiri and what he's looking for in a new contract.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.
With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the Cleveland Indians snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 14th home run for the Angels, who got bad news earlier in the day when Mike Trout was placed on the injured list with a strained right calf. The three-time AL MVP is expected to miss six to eight weeks, which would sideline the star outfielder through the All-Star break. Justin Upton and José Iglesias also went deep for Los Angeles. The Indians jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first but saw the Angels steadily rally and tie it in the seventh. Naylor, though, put Cleveland back on top when he drove a changeup from Alex Claudio (0-1) over the wall in right-center for his fourth homer of the season. José Ramírez also homered for the Indians. Zach Plesac (4-3) pitched seven innings and allowed five runs on seven hits to get his third win in four May starts. James Karinchak worked the ninth for his fourth save. Cleveland sent nine batters to the plate in the first and scored five runs in the opening frame for the first time in nearly two years. Ramírez began the scoring with a two-run homer off Andrew Heaney. After Franmil Reyes drew a walk and Eddie Rosario doubled, Angels second baseman Phil Gosselin misplayed Harold Ramirez's grounder, easily scoring Reyes while Rosario dashed in from second to make it 4-0 with one out. Ramirez later scored on Yu Chang's sacrifice fly to give the Indians a five-run advantage before the Angels came to bat. Ohtani started the Los Angeles rally with a 440-foot solo shot to center field in the first inning. Ohtani has homered in three straight games for the third time in his career and has gone deep seven times in 13 games against the Indians. Ohtani and Anthony Rendon opened the fourth with singles before Upton drove Plesac's slider just outside the strike zone into the seats in right-center to bring the Angels to 5-4. Iglesias tied it at 5 when he led off the seventh with a homer to left-center. FOR STARTERS Considering he allowed five runs in the first, it might be a moral victory that Heaney was able to make it to the fourth. The left-hander went three-plus innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits. UNSUNG HERO Jaime Barria was one of the biggest reasons the Angels were able to rally. The right-hander worked four scoreless innings in relief and allowed only one hit with a walk and a strikeout. TRAINER'S ROOM Indians: OF Jordan Luplow will be out of the lineup for a couple of days due to a sprained left ankle, but it is unlikely he will have to go on the injured list. ... RHP Jean Carlos Mejía was called up from Triple-A Columbus due to a shortage in bullpen arms. SS Andrés Giménez, acquired when Francisco Lindor was traded to the Mets, was optioned to Columbus. Angels: OF Juan Lagares was held out after injuring his toe while chasing a home run during Monday's game. He isn't expected to be placed on the injured list. UP NEXT Ohtani (1-0, 2.10 ERA) will make his sixth start of the season Wednesday. The right-hander is the first pitcher in the modern era to record at least 40 strikeouts and allow 11 or fewer hits over his first five starts of a season. Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale (5-1, 3.40 ERA) faces the Angels for the first time. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Seattle Mariners. Only one runner has reached base against Turnbull on Tuesday night. Jarred Kelenic walked leading off the fourth inning for Seattle’s lone runner. Turnbull has seven strikeouts through eight innings. He’s relied heavily on his fastball, but mixed in a strong slider to keep Seattle shut down. Mitch Haniger has come closest to a hit for the Mariners. Haniger hit a deep flyball to the wall in center field in the fourth inning, and was robbed of a hit by a diving stop from third baseman Jeimer Candelario leading off the seventh. The ball was recorded at 108 mph off Haniger's bat, but Candelario snagged the one-hopper and made a strong throw to first base. Turnbull has thrown 100 pitches, 65 for strikes. He had never pitched more than seven innings in 49 career starts. Detroit has seven no-hitters in franchise history, the last coming from Justin Verlander on May 7, 2011, against Toronto. Seattle was no-hit earlier this month by Baltimore’s John Means and Cleveland’s Zach Plesac threatened to toss a no-no last week against the Mariners before it was broken up in the eighth inning. Detroit leads 3-0. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
USA Ultimate, the sport’s governing body, has definitively announced that the college series will return this fall.
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks backup guard Brandon Goodwin will miss the NBA playoffs after being diagnosed with a respiratory condition. While the team described the condition as minor, it will require treatment and keep Goodwin out for the remainder of the season. The Hawks are set to make their first playoff appearance since 2017 when they face the New York Knicks in the opening round. Game 1 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The 25-year-old Goodwin played 47 games for the Hawks this season, making five starts. He averaged 4.9 points per game. After being passed over in the NBA draft, Goodwin was cut by both Memphis and Denver before landing with the Hawks in 2019. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press