Brewers vs. Rockies Highlights

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford scored the winning run on Mitch Haniger's 10th-inning single and hit a grand slam to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Saturday night. Tampa Bay pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe tied it 5-all with a solo home run in the top of the ninth off Kendall Graveman. Crawford had a chance to end it in the bottom of the inning but struck out with a man on third. He took second in the bottom of the 10th as the designated baserunner and scored on Haniger's single