Brewers vs. Reds Recap 7/18

The Canadian Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns like to believe they're a resilient bunch. Now is one of their few chances this season to prove it. The Suns will be facing an elimination game for the first time in this postseason when they travel to Milwaukee for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night. Phoenix won the first two games of the series before the Bucks rallied to win the next three, including Saturday night's thrilling 123-119 victory in Game 5. It's the first time since January that the Suns hav