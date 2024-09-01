Brewers vs. Reds Highlights
Willy Adames and the Brewers defeat Amed Rosario and the Reds, 5-4
The last time the Cardinals beat the Yankees in the Bronx, Bob Gibson was involved.
Watkins averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds last season while helping the Gamecocks to a national championship.
WWE's first premium live event in Germany had a strong card that featured three championship matches and paid off two of the more enthralling storylines in WWE this year.
The seven-time champion is heading to Ferrari in 2025.
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
The veteran took the All-American rematch at the US Open.
The Indiana Pacers signed key reserve T.J. McConnell to a four-year contract extension.
Brown was injured in the Chiefs' first preseason game, and is not expected to suit up next Thursday vs. the Ravens.
We’ve made it folks, this the final pod of 'Cram Week' and concludes our draft season coverage. And we know for the majority of you - your most important drafts will be this holiday weekend. And we know time is of the essence, which is why today’s pod includes every Yahoo Fantasy analyst sharing their final piece of draft advice. It's also why this is the shortest pod of the entire year. Happy drafting everyone.
The 49ers will retain their leading receiver from last season, after all.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde preview week 1 of the 2024 college football season. They dive deep into the top matchups of Georgia vs Clemson and Miami vs Florida, while also touching on West Virginia vs Penn State.
Fandom as a whole is rapidly changing across the sports landscape, but nowhere is that more apparent than in college football.
Naomi Osaka hasn't reached the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam since she won the 2021 Australian Open.
In the latest edition of Yahoo's fantasy football newsletter, Scott Pianowski examines the wide receiver draft landscape.
Colorado was bettors' favorite team over the 2023 season.
Some people will walk away liking Stalions. Some will always hate him.
Sure, you should shoot for the moon in your fantasy football drafts — but you have to balance that with some safety, too. Dan Titus reveals the most secure draft picks you can make in the first 10 rounds.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first MLB player to play for two teams in the same game when he batted in Monday's matchup vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.
At least one piece of swirling Cowboys drama is now resolved.
Bo Nix is gone, but the Ducks went out and got the best QB available in Dillon Gabriel, along with a whole lot of other weapons. Dan Lanning's Ducks are set up to compete with the Big Ten's best.