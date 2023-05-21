Brewers vs. Rays Highlights

Associated Press

No one is sure what to expect at this PGA Championship except that Scottie Scheffler is locked in at another major and Oak Hill is a mighty test. Scheffler delivered a mix of birdies and great recoveries from wet, nasty rough Friday until he couldn't escape one last errant tee shot on the 18th that cost him the lead, but certainly did little to dim his optimism. “When you can hang around the lead and stay in position and hopefully wait to get hot, it's a good position to be in,” Scheffler said after a 2-under 68 that gave him a three-way share of the lead with Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners.