Brewers vs. Rangers Highlights
Peralta K's 11 to lift Brewers to a 6-1 win
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
He was named MVP of the World Series after the Angels beat the Giants in seven games.
Luis Urías joined the Red Sox in a trade with the Brewers and has made franchise history with back-to-back grand slams.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez has rejoined the team after spending six weeks on the injured list. The Brewers announced before their Saturday night game with the Texas Rangers that they have reinstated Tellez and optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville. Tellez, 28, went on the injured list with a right forearm issue July 5 and then hurt his left ring finger, delaying his return. He was shagging fly balls in Cincinnati on July 15 and got his fi
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — California came into the Little League World Series looking like a contender on the American side of the bracket. But in the third inning Thursday night, the team to beat found itself down 3-1 to Ohio after some pitching struggles and small ball from Ohio. Then California’s bats woke up. Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe hit back-to-back home runs, a two-run shot to center followed by a solo homer to right field to take the lead at 4-3, which was enough to hold off Ohio
The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze
The Prince of Wales wished the Lionesses good luck for the match and said ‘sorry we can’t be there in person’.
Tom and his three sisters, Maureen, Julie and Nancy, grew up in a competitive household
Jess Carter is not nervous about facing Spain in England’s first World Cup final appearance since 1966.
"We're sick animals in a lot of ways," manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees dropped their seventh straight game.
NEW YORK (AP) — Until a couple of days ago, Luis Urias of the Boston Red Sox had never hit a grand slam in the Major Leagues. Now the light-hitting infielder is in a category with Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx. Urias become the first Red Sox player to hit grand slams on consecutive pitches and the first in 80 years to hit slams in consecutive games in leading Boston to an 8-1 victory over the fading Yankees Saturday, sending New York to its seventh straight loss. Urias cleared the based in his last
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
American Coco Gauff beats world number one Iga Swiatek in a three-set thriller to reach the Cincinnati Open final.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Weir was dominant on the mound in a 13-strikeout performance as Canada defeated Brno, Czech Republic 3-0 for its first win at the Little League World Series on Saturday. Weir only surrendered three hits in the six-inning outing. The Czech Republic was also strong on the hill at Volunteer Stadium, striking out 11 Canadians. The team from Regina — which scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning — was coming off a 6-0 tournament-opening loss on Thursday to Taoyuan,
Novak Djokovic thrashes Taylor Fritz as Carlos Alcaraz beats qualifier Max Purcell with the pair on course to meet in the final of the Cincinnati Open.
New Orleans Saints TE Jimmy Graham was arrested in the Los Angeles area Friday evening after experiencing a "medical episode," the team announced.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nolan Schanuel reached the majors less than six weeks after being picked 11th overall by the Los Angeles Angels in this year's amateur draft. On Friday night, Schanuel showed the poise of a veteran in his big-league debut. The 21-year-old infielder was part of the Angels' first triple play in 26 years, and also had an unassisted double play earlier. Batting leadoff, he went 1 for 4 and scored two runs. Despite the great debut, it still wasn't enough as the Angels lost 9-6
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Nobody beats Sweden on the rebound from a Women’s World Cup semifinal loss. Not even the tournament hosts. The Swedish women extended their perfect record in World Cup third-place matches to four, with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring Saturday in a clinical 2-0 win over Australia. “It feels amazing. We showed from minute one, we were the better team," Rolfo said. “We deserve this medal.” It was a disappointing finish for the Matildas, who captivated their c
CLEVELAND (AP) — With an eye toward improving their catching in the future, the Detroit Tigers designated veteran Eric Haase for assignment and signed free agent catcher Carson Kelly on Saturday. Haase has been with Detroit since 2000. The 30-year-old has struggled at the plate, especially against left-handers with just a .129 average. Haase caught the second game of Friday night's doubleheader before manager A.J. Hinch told him he was being designated. “It's tough to deliver that type of news t