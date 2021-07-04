Brewers vs. Pirates Highlights

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — The Canadiens have overcome wave after wave of adversity in 2021. From losing streaks to a COVID-19 shutdown to injuries and long odds throughout an improbable playoff run, these underdogs mustered a response each and every time their backs were pressed firmly against the wall. A franchise in search of its 25th Stanley Cup, and Canada's first since Montreal last hoisted hockey's Holy Grail on a June night back in 1993, will have to dig far deeper than at any point in this trying year