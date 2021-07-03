Brewers vs. Pirates Highlights

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Correa sparked Houston’s four-run third inning with an RBI double and the Astros beat the injury-riddled Cleveland Indians 6-3 for the second straight night on Friday. Houston came to town having lost five of six, including a three-game sweep at home to Baltimore, but have looked like the team that won 11 in a row before hitting the rough patch. The Indians, who have lost six of seven, added third baseman José Ramírez to their injury list that gets longer each day. He was