Brewers vs. Pirates Highlights
Freddy Peralta and the Brewers take on Luis L. Ortiz and the Pirates on Sept. 25, 2024
The Yankees slugger is finishing the season hot.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports fantasy basketball expert Dan Titus to preview the 2024-25 NBA season, including making some conference finals predictions.
A series of five best ball matches will open the Presidents Cup in Canada on Thursday.
Manager Derek Shelton and general manager Ben Cherington insist that the decision had nothing to do with Tellez's pending bonus.
With the fantasy baseball season nearing its end, Fred Zinkie offers up some lessons to apply to 2025.
Lamb acknowledged of Sunday's loss to the Ravens: "I kinda let the game get to my head a little bit."
Our fantasy basketball draft kit is here with rankings, mock drafts and more for the 2024-25 NBA season.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 4 of the 2024 season.
Dan Campbell's family moved due to harassment from fans, which began when a frustrated teenage fan posted his address on Snapchat.
“I can eat my words, most definitely.”
The U.S. Team has won nine straight Presidents Cups entering this week's tournament in Quebec.
The Reds will miss the playoffs for the fifth time under David Bell's tenure this fall.
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables announced that freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. will start for the Sooners' Week 5 game at Auburn.
Charlie Blackmon spent his entire MLB career with the Rockies.
The Memphis Grizzlies are waiving backup point guard and former NBA league MVP Derrick Rose
Caitlin Clark, possibly coming to an MLB broadcast booth near you.
The 1962 Mets and the 2024 White Sox are the only teams that lost 120 games.
The Volunteers won on the road at Oklahoma on Saturday.
The Tigers turned it over five times in a 24-14 loss to Arkansas.
The Cougars scored 28 straight points in the 38-9 win over the Wildcats.