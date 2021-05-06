Brewers vs. Phillies Highlights
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Zack Wheeler strikes out eight in shutout vs. Brewers
Zack Wheeler strikes out eight in shutout vs. Brewers
It seems James Dolan was unimpressed by one of the more efficient rebuilds in recent memory.
The end of an era.
For openly questioning George Parros's abilities as the NHL's player safety head, the Rangers have been tagged with a $250,000 fine from the NHL.
Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated Denmark's Madeleine Dupont 10-8 on Thursday to extend her winning streak to five games at the world women's curling championship.
Goga Bitadze appeared to tell Greg Foster to "sit the f*** down," which prompted the feud between the two on the court.
The first period between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers featured several fights, in an ugly moment for the NHL.
Ortiz, who owns two businesses in Huntington Beach, has been continually employed by the city since December.
Connor Bedard is just 15 years old but he's been easily the best player at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships.
Washington Capitals winger T.J. Oshie was feeling the love from his teammates after he scored a hat trick against the New York Rangers in his first game back since his dad died.
Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.
The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
With a turbulent 2020 season in the rearview mirror, it’s time to turn the page toward the 2021 college football season.
SEVILLE, Spain — Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot has won the Comeback of the Year honour at the Laureus World Sports Awards. Parrot beat out former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith, American soccer player Alex Morgan, Colorado Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard, American skier Mikaela Shiffren and Japanese badminton player Kento Momota for the award. After beating cancer (Hodgkin lymphoma), the 26-year-old Parrot returned to the competition circuit in January 2020, only to see his season thrown off by the COVID-19 pandemic. Parrot, from Bromont, Que., took gold in big air at a World Cup event in Austria on Jan. 9 and expected to compete at the X Games in Aspen, Colo., weeks later. Then his COVID-19 test came back positive. This year, Parrot took silver in big air at the world championships.in Aspen. "Winning this award is very special to me," Parrot said. "I can easily say that it is my biggest achievement. It’s a recognition that I am extremely proud of. I share it with the many important people in my life that took part in this journey with me." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press
Brady is upgrading from his $2 million yacht, naturally.
CALGARY — Canada's top players in women's hockey will finally get to play real games later this month in Calgary. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) is holding Canada's first Dream Gap Tour event in over a year May 24-30 at a Calgary venue yet to be announced. Sixty players from the PWHPA's three Canadian hubs in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary will play to determine the Canadian Secret Cup champion. Secret, which announced a $1-million sponsorship of the PWHPA earlier this year, and the NHL's Calgary Flames are the financial partners in the event. All games will be broadcast on Sportsnet and its streaming platform. Similar COVID-19 quarantine and testing protocols established by Hockey Canada for the world junior men's hockey championship and national women's and para hockey camps in Alberta will be incorporated. Alberta tightened restrictions this week in the face of rising COVID cases, but Alberta Health has approved plans for the women's tournament, PWHPA operations consultant Jayna Hefford said. "They believe the protocols, the quote-unquote bubble that's been put in place, will secure the safety of our group and Albertans," the Hockey Hall of Famer told The Canadian Press. "There will be no interaction with the public." While the PWHPA's Calgary plans were in the works before Nova Scotia's premier pulled the plug on this month's women's world championship, the Dream Gap Tour now offers an oasis in what's been a pandemic hockey desert for the majority of players in the national women's team pool. The last real games many of them played came in a PWHPA tournament March 6-8, 2020 in Arizona. The last PWHPA event in Canada was Jan. 11-12, 2020 in Toronto. The PWHPA's American chapter has played a handful of games in the United States in recent weeks, although a two-day tournament in St. Louis was postponed from early April to May 16-17. Canada's mandatory 14-day quarantine upon return from outside the country kept Canadian players from participating in the U.S. games. Stricter health regulations across Canada also made skating together in groups impossible at times and planning actual games in the country a non-starter. "It's been so challenging," Hefford said. "We had to try to encourage our players to be patient early on in the season, and even in early 2021 we continued to reiterate we would only host events if we could feel really comfortable about the safety of everyone involved." The PWHPA, which includes Canadian and U.S. national team players, rose from the ashes of the Canadian Women's Hockey League that folded in 2019. The goal of the roughly 150 players is a sustainable league that offers the competitive supports and training environments the male pros get, and wages that allow them to be professional athletes. They've so far refused to join the six-team National Women's Hockey League, which recently announced a doubling of each team's salary cap to US$300,000 for next season. The Toronto Six is the lone Canadian club in that league. The PWHPA held a series of Dream Gap Tour tournaments and events across North America in 2019-20 before the global pandemic brought the sporting world to its knees. The pandemic continued to impede women's hockey internationally and domestically. The women's world championship in Nova Scotia was cancelled a second straight year, although Hockey Canada is committed to hosting the tournament in August in a location yet to be named. January's world under-18 women's championship in Sweden was called off, while a men's under-20 champion was crowned in Edmonton that month. The men's world under-18 championship in Texas concludes Thursday. The men's world championship is scheduled to open in just over two weeks on May 21 in Riga, Latvia. The NHL, men's minor pro leagues and major junior's Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League all operated in some form this winter. Calgary's Scotiabank, Toronto's Sonnet and Montreal's Bauer squaring off for a trophy and prize money can help revive the visibility of women's hockey in Canada, Hefford said. "We represent the players and we want to see them out there," she stated. "We have partners that have been so loyal and committed, so helpful in this process to move this forward, get the women back on the ice. "It seems like men's hockey has gone on and we continue to hit these hurdles. "I hope this is a great opportunity for the women to play, but also for people to see the best of women's hockey on the ice again." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed five of draft picks, including their first-rounder, Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye. Also signed Thursday were defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, safety Shawn Davis, wide receiver Mike Strachan, and guard/tackle Will Fries. The Colts also signed five undrafted free agent: wide receivers Tarik Black and Tyler Vaughns, linebacker Anthony Butler and Isaiah Kaufusi, and running back Deon Jackson. The team also waived cornerback Will Sunderland. Paye was selected 21st overall after a solid career with the Wolverines in which he had 100 tackles (56 solo), 23 1-2 tackles for loss, 11 1-2 sacks, one pass defenced, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. Second-rounder Odeyingbo, of Vanderbilt, played in 44 games (29 starts) and made 125 tackles (62 solo), 31 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three passes defenced, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Davis was taken in the fifth round out of Florida, Strachan selected out of Charleston, and Fries came later in the seventh round from Penn State. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler struck out eight and tossed a three-hit shutout and Alex Bohm homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win and four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. The Phillies head out on a nine-game road trip in first place (17-15) and as the only team in the NL East with a winning record. Wheeler threw his second career shutout and complete game in 144 starts and first since 2014 when he played for the New York Mets. Wheeler put two runners on in the ninth and retired Daniel Vogelbach on a foul pop on the 118th pitch to finish the shutout. Wheeler (3-2) and Brandon Woodruff engaged in a brilliant pitchers’ duel that ended when Bohm connected on a 97 mph fastball in the seventh for his fourth homer of the season. Rhys Hoskins added an RBI double in the eighth. Woodruff (2-1) struck out 10 over the first five innings -- 11 total over 6 2-3 innings -- and allowed only Odubel Herrera’s single in the second until Bohm went deep. Wheeler matched him pitch-for-pitch, giving up just Billy McKinney’s leadoff double in the third until Lorenzo Cain's one-out single in the ninth. McKinney was promptly erased when Luke Maile lined into a double play. Wheeler faced the minimum through eight. In a year of vanishing offence, Woodruff and Wheeler added to MLB hitters’ woes. The overall batting average was .233 coming into Thursday and pitchers have already tossed three no-hitters - including Baltimore’s John Means against Seattle a day earlier. Wheeler got some defensive help in the fifth when catcher Andrew Knapp made a sliding catch near the visiting dugout to retire Travis Shaw on a foul out. Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor came right back in the bottom of the inning and chased down Herrera’s tailing flyball. Neither performance on another windy day in Philly was a total surprise: Woodruff had only one earned run in 18 career innings against the Phillies and Wheeler had 2.90 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers. Woodruff was economical in his excellence and threw only 74 pitches over the first six innings. He threw 73 strikes out of 103 pitches total and walked two before he was pulled for Angel Perdomo. Both pitchers were absolutely dealing against lineups without the other’s top slugger: Bryce Harper didn't start for Philadelphia for the fourth straight game because of a sore left wrist and Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich went on the injured list this week with a back injury. TRAINER’S ROOM Phillies: RHP Archie Bradley expects to return in about two weeks from an oblique injury that’s sidelined him since April 11. Bradley signed a $6 million, one-year contract and was expected to add depth in the bullpen. He had a career-best 18 saves in 2019. Bradley said he came down with a cold about a week ago (“I was coughing and sneezing a lot”) that set his recovery week back a week. “I’ve been sitting inside watching a lot of games go by where I would have been a huge part in those games,” Bradley said. “I think I make a difference.” ... Placed LHP JoJo Romero on the 10-day IL with a left elbow sprain. LHP Ranger Suarez has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. UP NEXT Brewers: Head to Florida for a three-game set with the Marlins. The Brewers have not named a starter while the Marlins use LHP Trevor Rogers (3-2, 1.91 ERA). Phillies: Start the road trip in Atlanta for a three-game series. The Phillies send RHP Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.49 ERA) to the mound while the Braves starter is TBD. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Gelston, The Associated Press
Former NHL player and longtime broadcaster Nick Kypreos doesn't believe stiffer discipline against Washington's Tom Wilson would've prevented what ensued in the Capitals-New York Rangers game Wednesday night. There were six fights in the first five minutes of the contest, which Washington won 4-2. That included three separate incidents right off the opening faceoff. Prior to the game, the NHL issued Wilson, a repeat offender, a US$5,000 fine — the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement — rather than suspending him for on-ice incidents in Monday night's 6-3 win. During a skirmish, Wilson punched Pavel Buchnevich in the neck/head region while he was down on the ice and threw a helmetless Artemi Panarin to the ice multiple times, resulting in a season-ending lower-body injury to the Rangers' scoring leader (17 goals, 41 assists). Kypreos, a Toronto native who played for both the Rangers and Capitals, said a harsher penalty against Wilson might've only delayed Wednesday night's incident from occurring. "We would be talking about it," Kypreos said during a telephone interview. "There's a chance that if the league came down on (Wilson) harder, this just would've carried over all summer and gone into the first game that they played in next season. "The one thing that's consistent from generation to generation is hockey players have long memories, they don't forget. If this didn't get cleaned up (Wednesday) night, it would've next season. It was still going to play out the way it was going to, it just might've been delayed." Later in the first Wednesday, New York defenceman Brendan Smith squared off with Wilson, with Smith receiving an extra two-minute instigating penalty. Things got ugly in the second when Buchnevich was handed a game misconduct and five-minute major for cross-checking Capitals forward Anthony Mantha. On Thursday, the NHL fined New York US$250,000 for public comments criticizing head of player safety George Parros. Two days earlier, the Rangers released a statement that criticized the league for not suspending Wilson. New York fired president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton on Wednesday, reportedly the result of dissent regarding Tuesday's statement. Retired NHL player Sean Avery, who was one of the league's top agitators during his 12-year career, feels Wilson "took a run at Artemi Panarin." "Tom Wilson basically took Artemi Panarin's head and he tried to smash it on the ice," the former Ranger said Wednesday on the No Gruffs Given With Sean Avery podcast. "Panarin didn't have a helmet on. "Yeah, it was a dirty play, he tried to bury him. Do I think Tom Wilson realized what he was doing? Yeah, I think he knew that Panarin's helmet was off and I think he tried to (expletive) pile-drive him through the ice." Avery admits his words could seem contradictory given the way he played the game. But the outspoken Toronto native said he never crossed the line on the ice. "Yeah, I was dirty, I was mean but I never once was suspended for an on-ice infraction," he said. "I never tried to hurt somebody so bad that it would hurt them to the point that they couldn't come back and play. "Like, I never tried to plow a guy's head through the ice with no helmet on. If he had a helmet on, absolutely. Did I try and break guys' legs with slashes or break their wrist? Yeah. We were in a war, OK? And the only way you get out of a war is by being one of the last men standing. Whatever it takes to win, that was the old-school mentality." And if Avery could've turned back the hands of time and rejoined the Rangers on Wednesday — he was with the club 2006-08 and 2008-12 — he would've had definite plan in mind on his first shift. "I wouldn't sit back and wait for the NHL to do the work for me," Avery said. "I'd go out on my first shift and the first moment I got the puck, I'd try to basically dump the puck in. "As soon as that goaltender comes out to play the puck, I'm just going right through him. You want to go after our star player . . . well this is going to give you reason to second-guess that decision in the future." Although New York lost the game Wednesday, Kypreos said there's no doubt in his mind the Rangers came together as a result of the contest. "There are different ways for teams to grow together," Kypreos said. "Whether or not you think it's a despicable act and diminishes the sport, you cannot deny the fact that those guys feel closer together as a team because of (Wednesday night) than at any other time in the season. "It's not about the fighting, it's not about throwing the punches, it's not whether you end up on the bottom of the pile or the top of the pile. It's all about the fact that 20 guys stuck together. It's hard for me to tell that story to people who've never experienced sticking together on a team." Many, particularly those on social media, expressed condemnation for Wednesday's incident and called it another black eye for the NHL. "I've been around it for a little bit here, I've lost count of black eyes," Kypreos said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
With the fantasy hockey season wrapping up, let's examine the most surprising players of the season, and see whether they can repeat their success.