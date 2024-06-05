Brewers vs. Phillies Highlights
Nick Castellanos and the Phillies defeat Colin Rea and the Brewers, 2-1
Nick Castellanos and the Phillies defeat Colin Rea and the Brewers, 2-1
Rhys Hoskins felt the love from Philadelphia Phillies fans during his first game back since he joined the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Patriots have no intention of rushing Maye into a starting role before they believe he's ready.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series by taking a look at how the most innovative and elite offenses in the NFL are implementing full speed motion into their schemes. Underdog Fantasy's Josh Norris joins the pod to breakdown the explosion of full speed motion usage in 2023 and which team's could weaponize it even further in 2024.
McCaffrey will see his annual salary rise by $8 million.
The Mavericks are making sure Harrison won't be leaving anytime soon.
In today's edition: Miami eyes the "City Grand Slam," Djokovic passes Federer, college baseball's Sweet 16, Cricket World Cup primer, a unique journey to the NFL, and more.
For the second consecutive match at the French Open, defending champion Novak Djokovic rallied after to win after losing two sets. He advances to the quarterfinals with the win over Francisco Cerundolo.
The Yanks head home after a very successful nine-game California trip — they went 7-2 — for a series against (who else?) their all-time punching bag: the Minnesota Twins.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
The Oilers are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in nearly two decades.
The Sky have also been fined $5,000.
The Panthers will face either the Oilers or the Stars.
Dustin Poirier was gunning for an upset. Islam Makhachev snuffed it out.
Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored goals in the second half to give Real Madrid its 15th Champions League title with a 2–0 win over Borussia Dortmund.
The Yankees slugger was struggling massively in April. He now leads MLB in home runs.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.