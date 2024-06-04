Brewers vs. Phillies Highlights
Rhys Hoskins and the Brewers take on David Dahl and the Phillies on June 3, 2024
Rhys Hoskins and the Brewers take on David Dahl and the Phillies on June 3, 2024
Rhys Hoskins felt the love from Philadelphia Phillies fans during his first game back with the Milwaukee Brewers.
A press conference to promote the UFC 303 match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was postponed, fueling speculation as to how the fight might be affected.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the uncertain outlook for college football's future TV exposure and corporate sponsors appearing on fields and logos.
The Yanks head home after a very successful nine-game California trip — they went 7-2 — for a series against (who else?) their all-time punching bag: the Minnesota Twins.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
Simone Biles extended her record with another all-around title at the U.S. championships on Sunday night
Mike Cowan, who worked with Jim Furyk for 25 years, slipped in the third fairway on Sunday during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open.
Novak Djokovic's latest win at the French Open didn't finish until 3:07 a.m. local time in the latest example of a long-running match in the sport.
It’s a strange feeling when the guy who just lost his third and probably last shot at a UFC title ends up walking away at the end of the night looking like a hero.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Brees is second all-time in NFL single-season and career passing yards.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Waddle is now one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
Love's return boosts Arizona's 2025 title hopes but comes with a long-term cost.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (probably) couldn't forecast this level of Mets ineptitude, but he did predict an Ohtani breakout in his pregame media scrum.