Brewers vs. Padres Highlights
Jake Cronenworth and the Padres take on Christian Yelich and the Brewers on June 21, 2024
In today's edition: Investigating MJ's 1988 DPOY award, MLB at Rickwood Field, Grand Slam Track, Jell-O shots, and more.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham told reporters he's always prepared to fight after an on-field confrontation with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras.
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the events surrounding the Rickwood Field game between the Giants and Cardinals, as well as sit down with potential first-round draft pick Brody Brecht from the MLB Combine and give this week’s edition of The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Houston Astros are calling up pitcher Jake Bloss to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. There's no time for him to progress through the minors right now.
Malik Monk is staying in Sacramento.
Jason Fitz, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein talk about nine players who need to have a bounce-back season in 2024 after not living up to expectations in 2023, as well as the work ethic Jayden Daniels is putting in and if NFL teams can learn a lesson from the Celtics.
The Buffs have seven games against teams that made bowl games in 2023 along with visits to Nebraska and Colorado State.
Other countries provide a safety net for their track & field selection process to the Olympics. The U.S. does not, setting up a cutthroat but fair test to make the U.S. Olympic team.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellegner and SI's Pat Forde react to statements made by former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer about the current roster being one of the best ever, share their favorite non conference games for the upcoming season and Les Miles suing LSU over vacated wins.
The fight will take place on the original date of the Tyson-Paul fight.
One of the legends of baseball has died.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.