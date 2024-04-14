Brewers vs. Orioles Highlights

MLB clubhouse attendants don't have the most glamorous job, but players will tell you they couldn't do their job without the "clubbies."
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
The Kansas City Royals stacked their lineup in a different way against the Mets. It led to a bunch of runs.
Andre Agassi delighted his followers on Saturday as the former Wimbledon champion stunned a gorgeous photo of his wife Steffi
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
Jason Day went viral at the Masters this week for wearing some rather bold outfits from Malbon. Day said after finishing his third round Saturday that he was asked the previous day to take off the white vest he was wearing that said in big letters across the midsection: "Malbon Golf Championship." Day wasn't sure who exactly requested the wardrobe change, but “respectfully, you do that, because it's all about the tournament here, and I respect the tournament.”
Michael Che was humbled by basketball star Caitlin Clark when she crashed Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment after the comedian made a sexist joke at her expense. “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an apron,” Che said. Che then introduced the real …
The trio were spotted together in Florida during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club
The Duke of Sussex took part in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Harry's charity, Sentebale, where he was joined by Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras
PARIS (AP) — U.S. track and field athletes have around four dozen pieces to choose from when assembling their uniforms at the Olympics. The one grabbing the most attention is a high-cut leotard that barely covers the bikini line and has triggered debate between those who think it is sexist and others who argue they don't need the internet to make sure they have good uniforms. Among those critical or laughing at the uniforms included Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, sprinter Britton Wilson and even a
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
A mother spent thousands of dollars and countless hours on her high school daughter's sports. The bonding time they shared makes it all worth it.
Charlie was pictured seemingly giving his dad some swing tips on the practice range at Augusta National.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods walked off the third green at Augusta National on Saturday, having just missed a birdie putt he thought he should have made, and began striding up the hill toward the long par-3 fourth hole at the Masters. Little did he know things were about to get a whole lot worse. Whatever hope Woods had of staying in contention disappeared, along with his confident swing and mastery of the greens. The five-time champion spent the rest of the day struggling to his worst round
TORONTO — Justin Turner was signed by the Blue Jays in the off-season to add a reliable bat and experience to Toronto's clubhouse. He's delivered on both so far, but he believes the best is yet to come. Turner went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs as the Blue Jays shut out the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday. Toronto scored 14 runs in the three-game series and Turner said that shows a lot of promise. "The offence is kind of scratching the surface," said Turner. "I think there's a whole lot more in
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — The sequel turned out to be just as good for Wrexham. The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday. That's back-to-back promotions for the team since it was thrust into the spotlight following the investment by its Hollywood owners. It is two tiers away from the Premier League. “This is the ride of our lives,” Reynolds wrote on X, formely Twitter, after the game.
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Not knowing her next opponent yet, Taylor Heise took the diplomatic approach in saying she didn’t have a preference who the United States would face in the women’s world hockey championship gold-medal game. And yet, when offered the chance to say anything derogatory about Canada, Heise laughed and said, “nope” three times on Saturday before adding: “We’ll keep that to the ice if we need to.” And it’s on the ice where one of global sports’ and women’s hockey’s fiercest and long
The Serbian sees his hunt for a first tournament win of 2024 continue, while Ruud goes on to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.