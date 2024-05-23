Brewers vs. Marlins Highlights
Jesús Luzardo and the Marlins defeat Freddy Peralta and the Brewers, 1-0
Jesús Luzardo and the Marlins defeat Freddy Peralta and the Brewers, 1-0
Things got very chaotic in the back half of the Brewers' 8-2 win over the Rays on Tuesday.
The bid to add an 11th team to the grid is reportedly getting personal.
Means lasted just three innings and is undergoing testing for elbow soreness.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Oneil Cruz's smashing night at the dish, Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani leading the league and are joined by Royals broadcaster Jake Eisenberg to talk about Kansas City’s success in 2024.
Vincent Goodwill connects with Yahoo NBA writer Tom Haberstroh to recap a wild Game 1 between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics. The two dissect why the Celtics should be concerned despite pulling out the win and discuss if winning an NBA title is now just about being the healthiest team in the end.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
The co-leader in bets for the No. 1 overall pick is a stunner.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton took one last dig at the New York Knicks with a sweatshirt sporting an infamous Reggie Miller photo.
Shota Imanaga already looks like an ace and the bargain of the offseason.
Chelsea won its fifth consecutive WSL title by stomping Manchester United on the final day.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab talk about the games they’re most looking forward to for the 2024 NFL season, as well as the Giants’ new uniforms, the offseason version of Hard Knocks and the Jerry Jones-Cowboys docuseries.
Tiger Woods is hurting as he tries to find his form yet again at a major.
All “Monday Night Football” games kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN unless otherwise noted.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
Albon's contract was up after the 2025 season.
Verstappen has won four of the first six races in 2024.
Ahead of opening night, Yahoo Sports makes its picks for the top awards, playoff seeding and champion.