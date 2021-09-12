Brewers vs. Indians Highlights

The Canadian Press

DETROIT (AP) — Nick Bosa was ready to kick back and relax while the San Francisco 49ers coasted to a season-opening victory. The Detroit Lions made Bosa get back to work. Dre Greenlaw returned an interception for a touchdown to help San Francisco score 17 points over two-plus minutes late in the first half, and the Niners barely held on for a 41-33 win over Detroit on Sunday. “I took my tape off and everything,” Bosa recalled. “I was expecting to be done.” That was not an unrealistic expectation