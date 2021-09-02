Brewers vs. Giants Highlights

The Canadian Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jace Peterson hit a go-ahead single in the seventh, Lorenzo Cain homered for a second straight game and the Milwaukee Brewers knocked the San Francisco Giants out of the top spot in the National League for the first time in more than three months with a 5-2 win Wednesday night. The Giants (84-49) matched their longest losing streak of the season at four and fell to second in the NL West after a San Francisco-era best 108 days on top since May 30. The defending World Series c