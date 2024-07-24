Brewers vs. Cubs Highlights
William Contreras and the Brewers defeat Seiya Suzuki and the Cubs, 3-2
Chicago Cubs pitcher Colten Brewer fractured his left (non-pitching) hand after punching a dugout wall. That put him on the 60-day injured list.
One injured person said, "They are lucky no one died."
The 36-year-old Williams is a three-time First-team All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler.
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
The Knicks have reached the conference semifinals in each of the last two seasons under Thibodeau.
Training camps are in full swing this week and Joe Burrow's hair and Patrick Mahomes highlights have already taken over social media. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 biggest fantasy questions we have at the QB and RB position this summer and help you cut through the noise to know exactly what you should be paying attention to in training camps.
Larson won under caution after NASCAR's late call for Ryan Preece's crash.
Hauser's extension is the latest payday for the 2024 NBA champs, as a busy offseason gives the Celtics a projected $225 million payroll next season.
Lando Norris pulled over with two laps to go for Oscar Piastri to take the lead.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at all 30 teams’ needs going into the MLB trade deadline, as well as make their picks for this week’s edition of The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title last season, was selected 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.
Jordan Love might give Green Bay more years of QB excellence.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Video of Argentina players reciting a chant that originally surfaced at the 2022 World Cup was posted to social media after their Copa América win.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
Back in action at the British Open, Rory McIlroy is trying to shake off one of the toughest losses of his career.
There was no doubt about this one.
In today's edition: The 94th Midsummer Classic, Teoscar wins the Derby, EA Sports College Football 25 is out, Stuart Scott's legendary ESPYS speech, and more.