Brewers vs. Cubs Highlights
Brice Turang and the Brewers take on Jameson Taillon and the Cubs on July 23, 2024
The Patriots selected Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros preview the United States men’s Olympic soccer team ahead of their opening game on Wednesday vs. France, Riccardo Calafiori’s ex-girlfriend breaking his Arsenal transfer news and why we’ll never see what Inter Miami did last year in the MLS League Cup happen again.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the biggest headlines heading into ACC Media Days this week. Specifically, they focus on the latest for Florida State and Clemson's plans to exit the conference.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
James, who is heading to his fourth and likely final Olympics, will be one of Team USA's two flag bearers at an unprecedented Opening Ceremony.
Three players and one manager were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
By keeping his head while everyone else lost theirs, Xander Schauffele wraps the best major season of the decade with a win at Troon.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
MLB will begin its season in Japan for the sixth time in league history with Dodgers vs. Cubs.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.