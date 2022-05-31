Brewers vs. Cubs Highlights

Reuters Videos

STORY: Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, 32, the latest journalist killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, was on his second reporting trip for French television channel BFM in Ukraine, his employer said."What we can tell you about Frederic is that he was not a daredevil. He weighed every risk pertaining to his mission with (reporter) Maxime and (fixer) Oksana (Leuta),” BFMTV General Manager Marc-Olivier Fogiel said on Monday.Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called the incident "a crime" and called for an investigation during a ceremony with Ukrainian firefighters in Kyiv."France demands that a probe be carried out as soon as possible and in transparency on the circumstances of this drama," she said in a separate statement.The governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said in a post on the messaging service Telegram that an armored transport vehicle was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing the journalist. An attached picture showed a truck that appeared to have been adapted with armor. The evacuation effort was suspended after the strike, he said.Russia's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Moscow has repeatedly denied that its forces target civilians in Ukraine.